Gundam Rogue Orbit Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco have announced high‑mobility action game, Gundam Rogue Orbit, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

High‑mobility action game that delivers a bold new take on Gundam through fast, cinematic combat in an all-new universe.

Become the Pilot You Were Born to Be

Step into the cockpit as the pilot of Gundam Helix and join a rag‑tag crew of unsung soldiers as humanity faces a powerful unknown threat.

Fight Your Way Through Fast and Intense Battles

Take control and jump into fast and hard-hitting melee combat. Every fight rewards skill, mastery, and quick, decisive action as you push your Gundam to its limits.

Your New Gundam Experience Begins Here

The cinematic story of GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT is a daring new chapter in the GUNDAM saga, built as the perfect entry point for new players and a thrilling evolution for longtime fans.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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