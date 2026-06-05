Multiplayer Open-World Zombie Survival Game Last Harbor for PC - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

tinyBuild has announced multiplayer open-world zombie survival game, Last Harbor, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Humanity has fallen. The undead roam the land and the few remaining survivors have taken to the sea in search of refuge. To survive, they must maintain and upgrade their boats, venturing back to the land they once called home in search of resources, loot and sustenance. But every expedition could be their last and it’s not just the zombies that are out for blood…

Your home, away from home:

Your boat is your lifeline. Your mobile base, your means of traversal and your last stand against the horror unravelling in the world.

Upgrade your vessel to withstand raids, improve your crafting capabilities, house fellow survivors and navigate the world more effectively.

But keep in mind, while the sea keeps the undead at bay, you can only survive offshore for so long.

The San Juan Islands of Washington State

Inspired by true events of spending the lockdown of 2020 on a boat stuck in the beautiful San Juan Islands of Washington state. Fishing, exploration, the feeling of dread while surrounded by beauty, and walking around quaint, seemingly abandoned town centers while trying to avoid other people.

We aspire to replicate this feeling of isolation as you navigate the abandoned remains of a cluster of islands off the US coast, teeming with the undead. Familiar weapons, zombie survival mechanics, crafting, basebuilding and exploration, set against a unique backdrop where your “base” is mobile and essential for survival and exploration.

Anchor next to an unexplored island, launch your dinghy and venture ashore. Stay alert of your surroundings, as other players won’t hesitate to part you with your hard earned loot if they stumble upon an unmanned boat.

Find safe harbors where guards keep the peace and the people safe. Socialize with other players and rent anchorage to keep your boat safe.

Pick your battles wisely, as gunfights and confrontations may draw the attention of the undead.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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