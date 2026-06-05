Star Wars: Galactic Racer Story Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Fuse Games have released the story trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Empire’s grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground.

Out of this chaos, The Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

Compete in High-stakes Races Where Every Run is Unique

Slam, shunt, and takedown rivals across varied circuits where no two runs play the same. The greater the risk, the greater the reward.

Survive a Dangerous Underground Sport

Join The Galactic League – an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim. Become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory.

Build and Customize Your Craft

Pilot different classes of repulsorcraft each with distinct physics and playstyles. Build a ride that showcases your style and gives you a competitive edge.

Battle Rivals in Multiple Game Modes

Ride solo through a story-driven campaign of shifting alliances or brave strategic player-versus-player grudge matches where reputation rides with you.

Climb the Ranks and Earn Rewards

Prove yourself through intense rivalries and escalating challenges. Every choice shapes your prospects as you build your status in The Galactic League.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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