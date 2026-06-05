Alien: Isolation 2 Gets World Premiere Trailer - News

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Sega and Creative Assembly during Summer Game Fest released the world premiere trailer for Alien: Isolation 2.

The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"On behalf of the whole survival team at Creative Assembly, we're very excited to share our return to the survival horror genre," said creative director Al Hope.

"It’s been 12 years since we released the first Alien Isolation, and we're continuing what we started, creating an authentic new chapter which builds on that core Isolation experience of escaping the terrifying, unkillable, relentless Alien."

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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