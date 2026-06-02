PlayStation State of Play Overview - God of War Laufey, Marvel's Wolverine, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 3,096 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in over an hour long and featured over a dozen games.
Some of the highlights included the announcement of next mainline entry in the God of War series, God of War Laufey, an extended gameplay look at Marvel's Wolverine, Until Dawn 2 announcement, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve release date, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delayed to 2027, Control Resonant release date, Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date, and more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- God of War Laufey Announced for PS5
- Marvel's Wolverine Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer
- Until Dawn 2 Announced for PS5
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Control Resonant Launches September 24 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Silent Hill: Townfall Launches September 24 for PS5 and PC
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Launches October 2 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Launches February 12, 2027 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Dune: Awakening Launches September 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series
- Rayman Legends Retold Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Adds Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage as Playable Characters
- Yokai-Possession Action Game KEMURI Launches in 2027 for PS5
- Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Launches October 1
- The Lost Wild Launches in 2027 for PS5 and PC
- Dave the Diver Prequel Bancho the Chef Announced for PS5 and PC
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds Launches Later This Year for PS5
- ILL Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Phantom Blade Zero Delayed to October 29
- Stuntman: Hollywood Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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The only thing missing for me is a new gameplay for Intergalactic and Bloodborne 2. Good exclusive line up glad we are back to single player games.
i guess my tastes are changing as not many of those really interested me. I do like rayman and ace combat. Im getting burned out on the PS 3rd person style of game... so wolverine and karen of war were just, meh. I've never been an onimusha or silent hill fan. tomb raider fills the void left behind by uncharted, which itself filled the void left by tomb raider. The marvel fighting game looks like a hit. Overall it wasnt really a W or an L for a show... it was an O: Okay.
Notice how he said "Playstation 3rd person game"? like if its not made by playstation somehow the 3rd person camera perspective is all sudden "fresh and new", watch how he will be in MS game show hyping up another 3rd person game (Gears/Fable/Suena 3 etc). just watch the flip flop.
I said it because its all they have. LoU 1/2, Days Gone, GoW 2018/Ragnarok, spiderman 1/2, miles morales, horizon 1/2, Intergalactic... etc. Its getting boring.
I dont see anywhere close to the same style from the likes of NS or XB. Im not saying there aren't any for those... just that PS has a problem with new game play ideas.
And what does XB and NS have? another mario in a kart? another gears of war 3rd person cover shooter? another halo refresh? Another WRPG recycled dialog choice slop like avowed and outerworld? yeah super fresh and innovative never been done before /s.
I have long since grown up past hating all a companies games because of console A, B or V or C. Sony as a company has some of the most varied content, they have 3rd person action adventures, platforming, racing games, horror games, sports games and FPS like Marathon or third person shooters like Helldivers.
Was hoping to see some Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC. Also, as always, as I’ve been waiting for 2 decades, Dark Cloud 3… 🤷🏾♂️
Still no sign of the new Fumito Uedo / genDesign game...
I think overall a great set. Wolvie, GoW, returning classics all over the place and like 58 horror games.
EDIT: I didn't realise Until Dawn 2 was Firesprite, so that explains them but still wanting to know what Media Molecule are working on.