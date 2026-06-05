genDESIGN Announces gen ATLAS for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 764 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer genDESIGN have announced open-world action adventure game, gen ATLAS, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This planet… is still alive.

Without knowing why, you awaken on an abandoned planet.

Before you lies a vast, silent world. Colossal structures stretch over endless plains, deserted facilities, and an ever-changing sea. The remnants of some grand design litter the planet’s surface.

As you journey deeper into this strange world, a colossal robot awaits. Its overwhelming power opens paths to places once beyond reach, transforming your conception of the world.

Across an endless expanse of time, the remnants of those forgotten constructs begin to move once more…

gen ATLAS—a single-player, open-world action-adventure game.

The latest creation from Fumito Ueda, creator of ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles