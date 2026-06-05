SAW: Genesis Announced for PC - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Bloober Team and developers Broken Mirror Games and Anshar Studios have announced three-versus-one multiplayer horror game, SAW: Genesis, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access first.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in the grim aftermath of World War I, SAW: Genesis allows you to play on either side of a 3v1 confrontation in intense matches that take place on procedurally generated maps.

Step into the role of the Judge, an early architect of Jigsaw’s philosophy, manipulating the trial and its prisoners from behind the scenes. Or play as one of three Accused looking to escape the deadly labyrinth through teamwork and sacrifice.

I Want to Play a Game: Rise as the Judge

Shaped by their experiences in The Great War, the Judge is dedicated to rehabilitating humanity through pain and sacrifice.

Customize your approach with perks and traps, then seek to control the match from the shadows. Unlike other asymmetrical multiplayer games, the Judge is physically vulnerable and cannot overpower the Accused through sheer force alone.

Build your strategy around your character’s distinct advantages, such as:

Exclusive access to hidden corridors and a noise-detection map.

Hallucinogenic gas and paralyzing toxins that distract and immobilize the Accused.

An Accomplice that can be summoned to drag the Accused into Rehabilitation Traps.

Your goal is to rehabilitate the Accused, making them choose between life and limb rather than killing them. Live or die. They make their choice.

Welcome to Your Rebirth: Become the Accused

The three Accused find themselves in a trap filled environment, where only collaboration and their will to live can give them a chance at survival.

Coordinate with teammates to complete challenges, scavenge items, and collect keys before time runs out. Each match drops you into a procedurally generated map where routes shift, plans break, and every mistake gives the Judge a greater advantage.

Your greatest threat isn’t just the traps that could be around every corner – it’s the pressure you face as time runs out. As your will decreases, progress becomes more difficult, and eventually you become vulnerable to becoming ensnared in one of the Judge’s intricately engineered rehabilitation traps, forcing you to decide between:

Sacrificing a body part to escape.

Relying on your teammates to rescue you in time.

These choices have permanent consequences for the match. Damage your arm and it will be harder to complete puzzles and fight back. Injure a leg and you’ll move slower, becoming easier to corner.

Survival is possible, but you may not survive intact.

Think You Will Walk Away, Untested?

SAW: Genesis is built for short, intense matches where no two trials play out the same. Over the course of the game, you’ll experience:

Procedurally generated levels that maximize replayability.

Dilemmas and puzzles inspired by the SAW franchise.

SAW franchise. Rehabilitation traps with meaningful, lasting consequences.

A unique power dynamic where the Judge controls the game from the shadows, but the Accused can find moments to fight back with smart coordination and physical force.

Make a choice. Pay the price. Let the games begin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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