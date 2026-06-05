MMORPG Guild Wars 3 Announced for PS5 and PC - News

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ArenaNet has announced MMORPG, Guild Wars 3, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The first beta is planned for fall 2027.

"Guild Wars 3 is a new era not just for ArenaNet and Guild Wars, but also for MMORPGs as a whole," said ArenaNet studio head and Guild Wars 3 game director Colin Johanson.

"The MMORPG genre has millions of players worldwide eager for new, modern experiences, and the opportunity to harness that excitement is immense. Our approach with Guild Wars 3 is to push MMORPGs forward, to create an online game world that feels believable, rewarding, responsive, and innovative while at the same time respecting players’ time and providing a positive, supportive space to build community and enjoy new stories in our universe."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Taking place over a thousand years before the events of the original game, Guild Wars 3 is set in the Tyrian region of Orr, a vast wilderness frontier imbued with the world’s magic. Nature entities with strong connections to the land called Vael spirits embody the vitality of this lush, verdant landscape. Various guilds are engaged in conflict over how to protect or exploit the bounty beyond civilization’s borders. These multitudinous spirits will vary in size and influence within the ecosystems around them, with the most notable of these being the Seeker. As seen in the trailer, every player’s Seeker will serve as a connection to the spirits of Orr and a mount that will carry them on their journeys through the game’s open world.

Players will assume the role of a Vaelwarden, a member of a guild of adventurers committed to preserving and protecting both the spirits of the wild and the land of Orr itself. Through the deep character customization and skill-building gameplay the Guild Wars franchise is known for, players will seek adventure and confront danger across this sumptuous, vibrant online world, growing their relationships with the spirits of the wild, the inhabitants of Orr, and other Vaelwarden players.

A combat system designed from the outset to feel great on both a controller and keyboard rewards positioning by emphasizing the joy of movement and momentum. As players seamlessly transition between various movement modes, they can harness their speed and turn it into bigger damage and impact when fighting their foes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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