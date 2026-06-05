Assassin's Creed Creator's 1666: Amsterdam Re-Revealed - News

/ 571 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets during Summer Game Fest have re-revealed action adventure game, 1666: Amsterdam.

A prologue of the game that is around 30 minutes in length is now available to play on Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the prologue below:

What to expect

This prologue is a narrative experience lasting approximately 30 minutes. It introduces the world, characters, and mystery of 1666: Amsterdam. The core gameplay loop, i.e. investigation, tracking, and confronting the Originals during the Esbat begins in the full game.

1666: Amsterdam will launch in Early Access later this year. We believe the best version of this game will be the one we build with the players who choose to be part of this journey.

Here is where the cycles intersect.

Before the first Esbat. Before the Collector realizes what awaits her. Experience the Prologue of 1666: Amsterdam for free.

Partake in Noa’s Commencement as she takes on the mantle of the Collector, a Zaindaris tasked with preserving the balance of the world.

But first, she must choose. A companion will walk beside her through what lies ahead. Choose wisely.

Three timelines, one mystery

Glimpse a story unfolding across 1666, 1999, and the present day, each era revealing fragments of a larger truth.

Choose your companion

A decision must be made early. Choose the one who will walk beside you, bound to your path.

Step into Noa’s Commencement

Take on the mantle of the Collector and discover the role you were meant to fulfill.

The world behind the world

Uncover the foundations of a universe shaped by centuries of unseen influence, where nothing is quite what it seems.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles