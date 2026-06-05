Star Wars Zero Company Officially Launches August 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Electronic Arts and developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor announced single-player turn-based tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 27.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Every Move Counts.

Command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic story in Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Each choice you make could alter the fate of the galaxy in this cinematic original story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars Era.

Lead the Clone Wars’ Most Cunning Operatives

Command the galaxy’s finest in tactical operations, investigations and other heart-pounding missions through a cinematic original story set in the Clone Wars era.

Choose Your Path to Victory

Strategize and adapt at both your base of operations and an ever-shifting battlefield to make every move count. The outcomes of your decisions make each playthrough different.

Engage in Tactical Star Wars Combat

Deploy a team of operatives composed of a wide variety of character archetypes ranging from scoundrels to astromechs, or even a Jedi, choosing from an arsenal of tactical abilities to outmaneuver and defeat your foes.

Forge Deep Bonds with your Squad

Improve your squad’s skills as you deploy them on missions, where they learn to work together and unlock new combat synergies that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Personalize Your Fight

Customize your combat specialization and appearance for Hawks, then fill out your team with original and custom-made Star Wars characters, tailoring their appearances, loadouts, and abilities to fit your unique playstyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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