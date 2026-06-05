Survival FPS HAEX Announced for PC - News

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Developer Dead Astronauts has announced atmospheric multiplayer first-person survival shooter, HAEX, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2027.

"With HAEX, our ambition is to create an innovative, memorable open-world action adventure survival game that we, as players, would love to play and discover ourselves," said Dead Astronauts creative director and co-founder Tobias Nyman.

"We’ve poured a great deal of care, creativity, and hard work into building a universe where players can fundamentally reshape their world and determine their own path forward. Announcing the game at the Summer Game Fest is a massive milestone for the team, and we’re eager to see how players interpret and explore the mysteries of HAEX."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

HAEX is an atmospheric multiplayer first-person survival shooter set in an alien-scarred wilderness engulfed by a mysterious, paranormal mist. HAEX follows players tracking down missing members of their science expedition after waking from a helicopter crash.

Played solo or with up to three friends, an anomaly has appeared in the sub-arctic north, and as part of an expedition sent to investigate, players will need to discover not only the cause of the anomaly, but why part of the expedition is missing. Set in a hostile wilderness, alien creatures and machines are leaving the mist, and the elements kill as easily as they do.

Cold management, hunger, thirst, resource gathering, and loadout preparation determine how far players can go. The deeper they push into the mist, the more dangerous the world and enemies become. New threats require different combat tactics and skillful use of firearms, heavy melee, and specialized survival gadgets.

Alien seeds found or crafted by players can reshape parts of the open world. Planting them grants access to new pathways and resources, and changes the structure of the environment, for better or worse.

Progress carries across sessions, allowing players to bring their fully geared character into any world, including a friend’s active game. Characters and worlds are saved separately, so each world maintains its own independent state and storyline.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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