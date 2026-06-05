RGG's Stranger Than Heaven Launches January 15, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Stranger Than Heaven will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on January 15, 2027.

View the Tupac and cast reveal trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

SEGA and RGG Studio unveiled new cast additions for their highly anticipated upcoming action-adventure game, STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, including iconic rapper and actor Tupac. Actors Takashi Ukaji, Yasukaze Motomiya, Takaya Kuroda, and Kohei Tsuji (Nippon no Shacho) will also be joining the cast.

Following the trailer reveal, RGG Studio Head Masayoshi Yokoyama took to the stage to officially confirm the game’s release date. Yokoyama was later joined on stage by Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus who both portray characters in the game and touched on the inclusion of Tupac as a new character named Amaru. Snoop Dogg is also contributing to the game’s official theme song, along with Satoshi Fujihara, Ado, and Tori Kelly who also portray characters in the game.

Tupac’s portrayal of the character Amaru in STRANGER THAN HEAVEN is made possible with the permission and ongoing supervision of his estate, Amaru Entertainment. RGG Studio is treating this integration with the utmost respect for his legacy, crafting every aspect in the close collaboration and without the use of AI, including his character design based on archival footage and photographs. More details regarding his role will be shared at a later date.

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and PlayStation 5. It is available now for pre-order in digital standard and deluxe editions, as well as physical standard and collector’s editions. The physical Collector’s Edition (available in limited quantities for XBOX Series X|S or PlayStation 5) includes an exclusive 12-inch vinyl record featuring the main theme “STRANGER THAN HEAVEN” along with other standout tracks from the game, plus an exclusive SteelBook case, Deluxe Upgrade and Pre-Order Bonus downloadable content codes, and base game all included in the premium box featuring exclusive art.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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