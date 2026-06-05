Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Capcom during Summer Game Fest have announced a remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica, titled Resident Evil Veronica, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2027.

Resident Evil Code Veronica first released for the Dreamcast in 2000, while Resident Evil Code Veronica X released for the PlayStation 2 and Dreamcast in 2001, for the GameCube in 2003, and for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Survive the Deranged Terror.

Resident Evil Veronica is a remake of 2000's Resident Evil Code: Veronica. This new title preserves the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics.

In 2027, madness and intrigue, love and hate all combine to create a chilling new entry in survival horror.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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