PlatinumGames and Paramount Announce Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin - News

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Paramount Games Studio and PlatinumGames have released a teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

"Based on the legendary graphic novel series, Paramount Games Studio and iconic action game developer PlatinumGames present Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin," reads the description to the trailer.

"In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost."

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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