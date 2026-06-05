Sega Announces Sonic Pico Park - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Sega during Summer Game Fest announced a new co-op Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Pico Park, in a trailer celebrating the 35th anniversary of Sonic.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sonic Pico Park is a new Sonic-licensed game inspired by the hit indie game Pico Park, featuring its signature puzzle-driven co-op action – all with a Sonic twist. Fans can expect iconic Sonic characters, levels, and special gameplay moments, with plenty of chaos to go around! More details on Sonic Pico Park to be revealed soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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