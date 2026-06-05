That's No Moon Announces Crossfire for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer That's No Moon has announced tactical shooter, Crossfire, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Layla, a gun-for-hire, is on a reconnaissance contract in the Atlas Mountains that quickly devolves into a harrowing struggle she cannot overcome alone. Cross is an opposing operator, trained, lethal, and the last person Layla would choose to trust. But trust isn't the point. Making it out alive is. Fighting for survival and their own humanity, the pair's fraught alliance is the only chance at overcoming the existential threat ahead.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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