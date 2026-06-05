Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Milestone has announced Hot Wheels Infinite Rush for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on September 24.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Race beyond the orange track and jump into a Hot Wheels-sized world with four islands to explore, each with its own vibe and challenges. Roam freely through a world full of adventures, smash obstacles, discover secret items, and take on epic activities.

Become the Rush Master

Each island is ruled by a Rush Master – the ultimate boss to defeat. Complete events to unlock their challenge, and beat them to claim their car and title. Once you’ve conquered all four, be crowned the one true Rush Master!

Pick Your Ride

Master four unique vehicle types: all-out Versatiles, massive Titans, agile Drifters, and lightning-fast Speeders. Each offers a different way to race. Choose your favorite rides, build your Rush Squad, and get ready for any challenge. And don’t stop there: show off by customizing your car, right down to the wheels!

A Collection Like No Other

Discover and collect 150+ vehicles through events, activities, and challenges. Unlock rare models, fill your garage, and hit the road with some of the most iconic Hot Wheels out there.

Make the World Your Track

With the new Track Builder, create next-level tracks using the world around you. Attach modules to the ground, build around buildings, or race above the city, weaving around towering skyscrapers.

Endless Fun

Take on a variety of game modes including single-player, split-screen with up to four players, and online multiplayer with full cross-play (Switch 2 excluded). Climb the leaderboards, prove your skills, and race your way to the top!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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