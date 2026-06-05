Monster Hunter Wilds Expansion Ascendance Announced

/ 844 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, massive expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds. It will launch in 2027 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Continuing on from the story set up in Monster Hunter Wilds, Ascendance expands on the world and gameplay with new areas and monsters, new hunter actions, and the introduction of Master Rank quests.

Monsters

New monsters await you in the Eastlands! New threats arise with the emergence of elder dragons—their presence alone is enough to bring about catastrophic destruction.

Hunting

With the addition of the Boost Bracer, your arsenal expands with devastating new attacks. Unleash the hunter within.