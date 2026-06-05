Monster Hunter Wilds Expansion Ascendance Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 844 Views
Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, massive expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds. It will launch in 2027 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
View the reveal trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Continuing on from the story set up in Monster Hunter Wilds, Ascendance expands on the world and gameplay with new areas and monsters, new hunter actions, and the introduction of Master Rank quests.
Monsters
New monsters await you in the Eastlands! New threats arise with the emergence of elder dragons—their presence alone is enough to bring about catastrophic destruction.
Hunting
With the addition of the Boost Bracer, your arsenal expands with devastating new attacks. Unleash the hunter within.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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