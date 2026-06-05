Shift Up Announces Stellar Blade: Blood Rain - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Shift Up has announced action adventure game, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, which continues the story from the original Stellar Blade. Platforms were not revealed.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is officially the next chapter of the action-adventure franchise from SHIFT UP. Not only will this game continue the story from the original Stellar Blade, but it will star a new protagonist, Evie.

This trailer was captured entirely in-game on PC. The footage is from a game currently in development and is subject to change.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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