Summer Game Fest 2024 Overview - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 minutes ago / 201 Views
The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at a few minutes under two hours long. The showcase featured announcements, trailers, and more.
Some of the highlights includes LEGO Horizon Adventures, Civilization VII, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, and much more.
Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2024 below:
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Releases October 25 for All Major Platforms
- Civilization VII Announced for All Major Platforms
- Alan Wake 2: Night Springs Expansion Launches Tomorrow, June 8
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Announced for Consoles and PC
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Releases September 3 for All Major Platforms
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Releases July 19
- Black Myth: Wukong Releases August 20 for PS5 and PC, Later for Xbox Series X|S
- Hyper Light Breaker Releases in Early Access in Late Summer for PC
- RTS Battle Aces Gameplay Trailer Released
- Phantom Blade Zero Gets Summer Game Fest Trailer
- Palworld: Sakurajima Update Releases June 27
- Monster Hunter Wilds Gets The Hunter's Journey Trailer
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Releases October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Skate Gets Pre-Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer
- Valorant Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2024
- The First Descendant Releases July 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Wanderstop Announced for PS5 and PC
- Slitterhead Releases November 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC
- Batman: Arkham Shadow Releases This Fall
- Metaphor: ReFantazio New Trailer Released
- Star Wars Outlaws Gets New Trailer at Summer Game Fest
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC in Early 2025
- Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC Adds M. Bison, Terry, Mai, and Elena
- Neva Gameplay Trailer Released
