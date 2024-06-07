Summer Game Fest 2024 Overview - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at a few minutes under two hours long. The showcase featured announcements, trailers, and more.

Some of the highlights includes LEGO Horizon Adventures, Civilization VII, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, and much more.

Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2024 below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

