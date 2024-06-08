Amazon Games' MMORPG New World Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 15 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Amazon Games announced it will release the MMORPG, New World, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 15.

On the same day, New World: Aeternum, which overhauls the core experience of the game will be available on all platforms, including PC. Existing PC users who own New World and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will get the free update that includes all of the new content on release date. Those who do not own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will need to purchase it in order to gain access to the new content.

View the New World: Aeternum announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Carve your destiny on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Set during the twilight of the Age of Exploration, you embark on an arduous journey in search of rumored riches, but encounter the island’s mysterious wrath. Uncover the truth behind Aeternum’s dark secrets, navigate its strange inhabitants, and pursue perilous opportunities alongside your fellow Adventurers. What story will you bring to the Eternal Isle? Here’s everything you need to know before New World: Aeternum comes to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 15.

This enhanced version of our thrilling action RPG is a fresh and compelling experience for both PC and console players. It includes the New World base game, the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion and all update content like Brimstone Sands, plus a fully revamped storytelling approach with enhanced dialogue, in-game cinematics and pre-rendered scenes, the first-ever large-scale PvP zone, a challenging 10-player raid, new end-game solo trials, and more. Join Game Director Scot Lane for an overview of what to expect.

Explore the Eternal Isle

The shipwreck was only your first step into the clutches of an island lost to time. Death does not exist here. An even worse sentence — a lose of memory, purpose, and self—awaits. For all immortality gives, it continues to take. The mindless hordes possessed by the insatiable evils of the Corrupted only accelerate this vicious cycle. Whether by coincidence or fate, you learn of an ancient order that stood against those seduced by whispers of power. Choose how to shape your journey as you unravel Aeternum’s mysteries and thwart the Corrupted before they drift beyond its shores.

Forge Your Future

Everything from your character to their outfit, weapons, tools, mounts, camp skins, and emotes are fully customizable. That flexibility extends to the rest of your journey as the entire story can be completed alone or with friends across all platforms. Learn various Trade Skills like Cooking, Crafting, Musical Instruments, and Fishing along the way for an even more immersive experience. Need stronger gear? Craft a sword and sell it at the nearest settlement. Want more coin to purchase a house? Play an instrument at the center of a bustling town for tips. There are multiple ways to progress and grow in power.

Factions are another way to forge your legacy. You can join either the Covenant, Marauders, or Syndicate. Each steadfast in their beliefs, your allegiance will dictate your allies in cooperative activities. Together you can complete quests, fend off dangers in the open world, and even form a Company. Contribute to their reputation throughout Aeternum for additional rewards. Your fellow members might gift you gear for easier progression or revive you in chance encounters while traveling to their next destination. Lend a hand to help your Faction thrive.

Play Your Way

Discover your perfect combination of weapons, abilities, and skill trees to survive the island’s wild environment. Throughout the vast world, you’ll collect an arsenal of 15 distinct weapons. Finding the best one for your playstyle is part of the adventure. Early on you’ll select a character archetype. This will determine your starting weapons, better ease you into the dynamic, real-time combat, and include initial Trade Skill boosts. Regardless of your choice, you can freely switch between any of the following weapons after you find them:

One-handed weapons: Hatchet, Rapier, Flail and Shield, Sword and Shield.

Ranged weapons: Blunderbuss, Bow, and Musket.

Two-handed weapons: Greatsword, Spear, Great Axe, and War Hammer.

Magical weapons: Void Gauntlet, Ice Gauntlet, Fire Staff, and Life Staff.

Those that venture beyond the main story quest can enjoy a variety of activities. Interested in cooperative modes? Descend into Expeditions with friends and learn more about the island’s lore, team up with your fellow Adventurers in difficult trials against monstrous enemies like a colossal sandwurm, and fend off the Corrupted during Invasions. Feeling competitive? Join 1v1 Duels, 3v3 Arenas battles, 20v20 objective Outpost Rush games, and massive open-world Influence Races. There are modes for every kind of player.

Returning Adventurers

Adventurers who own New World (base game) and the “Rise of the Angry Earth” expansion on PC prior to the release of New World: Aeternum will receive a free update that includes all of the new content on October 15. Those that own the base game, but not the expansion will need to purchase the “Rise of the Angry Earth” to access the New World: Aeternum update at launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

