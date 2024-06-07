Metaphor: ReFantazio New Trailer Released - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Atlus during Summer Game Fest released a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

View the trailer below:

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles