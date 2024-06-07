Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Digital Eclipse has announced beat 'em up, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, for consoles and PC.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is an all-new adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to MMPR fans. Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favorite moments from the series.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

