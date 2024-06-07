LEGO Horizon Adventures Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo have officially announced LEGO Horizon Adventures for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in Holiday 2024.

Co-developed by Guerrilla and Studio Gobo, LEGO Horizon Adventures is a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the world of Horizon.

In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.

Follow your own adventure or share the fun with another player via couch or online co-op. LEGO Horizon Adventures has been designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen, providing an opportunity for family and friends to develop connections through collaborative play.

There’s plenty of brick-based fun to be had too. Give the village of Mother’s Heart a makeover, decorating it in delightful ways to unlock unique LEGO buildings and ornaments. You can even dish out hilarious outfits for your friends to wear!

