Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 Launches This Winter for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Gravity Game Arise announced Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this winter.

View a trailer of Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 below:

View a trailer of Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2 below:

Read details on the collections below:

A variety-packed collection of Jaleco’s arcade titles from the 1980s and 1990s!

This collection includes enhanced option features to support players of all skill levels.

Enjoy a selection of unique and memorable arcade classics.

Key Features

Choose between multiple game regions, including Japanese and overseas versions.

Rewind gameplay at any time using the active rewind feature.

Save your progress in multiple slots and load anytime.

Customize rapid-fire settings and freely assign functions to any button.

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 Featured Titles

Aeroboto (Formation Z) – Transformable mech action: switch instantly between robot and plane. Strategic fuel management is the key to victory!

– Transformable mech action: switch instantly between robot and plane. Strategic fuel management is the key to victory! The Astyanax (The Lord of King) – A fantasy action game where the hero Roche takes up a giant axe to defeat the Demon King’s forces. Shatter enemies with a charged-up strike and restore peace to the world!

– A fantasy action game where the hero Roche takes up a giant axe to defeat the Demon King’s forces. Shatter enemies with a charged-up strike and restore peace to the world! City Connection – Clarice travels the world by car looking for her ideal boyfriend. Dodge police, jump, and fight back with oil cans!

– Clarice travels the world by car looking for her ideal boyfriend. Dodge police, jump, and fight back with oil cans! Cybattler – A robot shooter featuring humanoid weapons in space. Switch between eight-way shots and beam sabers for close combat!

– A robot shooter featuring humanoid weapons in space. Switch between eight-way shots and beam sabers for close combat! Field Combat – A strategic shooter where you can capture enemies with a capture beam and make them your allies. Deploy captured soldiers and tanks to win the battle!

– A strategic shooter where you can capture enemies with a capture beam and make them your allies. Deploy captured soldiers and tanks to win the battle! Naughty Boy – Set fire to the forest where monsters live and place flags to suppress it. Avoid enemies and burn all bases to decide the match at once!

– Set fire to the forest where monsters live and place flags to suppress it. Avoid enemies and burn all bases to decide the match at once! P-47: The Freedom Fighter – A hard-core shooter fighting in the P-47, a US aircraft active in WWII. Use air-to-ground and air-to-air shots and power-ups to destroy the enemy fortress!

– A hard-core shooter fighting in the P-47, a US aircraft active in WWII. Use air-to-ground and air-to-air shots and power-ups to destroy the enemy fortress! Pig’s & Bomber’s – Survival action with bomb-throwing pigs. Watch the countdown and aim for a clean sweep!

– Survival action with bomb-throwing pigs. Watch the countdown and aim for a clean sweep! Saint Dragon – A side-scrolling shooter where the giant space dragon “Tenseiryu” challenges an army of enemy mechs. Use its long, invincible body as a shield to block bullets and fire shots from its sharp head!

– A side-scrolling shooter where the giant space dragon “Tenseiryu” challenges an army of enemy mechs. Use its long, invincible body as a shield to block bullets and fire shots from its sharp head! Shingen Samurai-Fighter – A Japanese-style action game where you become the great Sengoku general Takeda Shingen to defeat his rival Uesugi Kenshin. Collect the “Wind,” “Forest,” “Fire,” and “Mountain” items to power up. Break through the battlefield and win duels against famous generals!

Other titles will be announced in due course. Please stay tuned!

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2 Featured Titles

Argus – A science-fiction shooter where you use separate anti-ground and anti-air weapons. Shoot down the surging enemies and obstacles. A bonus if you succeed in the landing at the end of the stage!

– A science-fiction shooter where you use separate anti-ground and anti-air weapons. Shoot down the surging enemies and obstacles. A bonus if you succeed in the landing at the end of the stage! Avenging Spirit (Phantasm) – A possession action game where the killed protagonist becomes a ghost and fights by possessing enemy bodies. Attack methods and physical abilities depend on the enemy. Infiltrate the enemy base to save your captured lover!

– A possession action game where the killed protagonist becomes a ghost and fights by possessing enemy bodies. Attack methods and physical abilities depend on the enemy. Infiltrate the enemy base to save your captured lover! Earth Defense Force (E.D.F.) – A science-fiction shooter where the special mobile fighter XA-1 stands against an unknown force. Weapons level up with the score earned by defeating enemies. Switch option formations to intercept the enemy!

– A science-fiction shooter where the special mobile fighter XA-1 stands against an unknown force. Weapons level up with the score earned by defeating enemies. Switch option formations to intercept the enemy! Exerion – A science-fiction shooter where you operate a ship with “inertia” affecting its movement. Sniping enemies with Dual Shots, and defeat large numbers of enemies with rapid fire of Single Shots, which have limited ammo!

– A science-fiction shooter where you operate a ship with “inertia” affecting its movement. Sniping enemies with Dual Shots, and defeat large numbers of enemies with rapid fire of Single Shots, which have limited ammo! Iga Ninjutsu Den – An action game where Ninja Kazan travels around the world to recover the stolen “Scrolls of the Five Gods.” Holding down the attack button activates Ninja Arts. As you progress through the stages, you will be able to use various Ninja Arts.

– An action game where Ninja Kazan travels around the world to recover the stolen “Scrolls of the Five Gods.” Holding down the attack button activates Ninja Arts. As you progress through the stages, you will be able to use various Ninja Arts. Makai Densetsu – Adventure in a fantasy world of swords and magic. Collect items and money to purchase equipment at shops, and gather information from residents. Solve mysteries and break through the stages!

– Adventure in a fantasy world of swords and magic. Collect items and money to purchase equipment at shops, and gather information from residents. Solve mysteries and break through the stages! Plus Alpha – A fantasy shooter where you operate a ship that transforms into three types via power-ups. Fight through a fairy-tale world with shots and bombs. If the symbols match on the roulette when clearing a stage, you get a 1UP!

– A fantasy shooter where you operate a ship that transforms into three types via power-ups. Fight through a fairy-tale world with shots and bombs. If the symbols match on the roulette when clearing a stage, you get a 1UP! Pop Flamer – An action game where a mouse fights monsters with a flamethrower as a weapon. Defeat enemies while watching the remaining fuel of the flamethrower, and clear the stage by popping all the balloons!

– An action game where a mouse fights monsters with a flamethrower as a weapon. Defeat enemies while watching the remaining fuel of the flamethrower, and clear the stage by popping all the balloons! Rod Land – An action game where fairy siblings Tam and Rit fight with magic wands to save their captured mother. The charm is the exhilarating action of catching enemies with the wand and slamming them repeatedly against the ground!

– An action game where fairy siblings Tam and Rit fight with magic wands to save their captured mother. The charm is the exhilarating action of catching enemies with the wand and slamming them repeatedly against the ground! Soldam – A Reversi-style puzzle where you sandwich falling Soldam fruits to change their colors and make them disappear. Anticipate color changes to organize the board and rack up a high score! Also features a 2-player competitive mode.

Other titles will be announced in due course. Please stay tuned!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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