Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Releases October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 28 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft announced Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, known for their work on the previous Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO lets players get into epic battles alongside legendary characters from the series. Episode Battle will let players pick one of eight characters and relive key battle moments in the Dragon Ball saga. Custom Battle introduces a new element to experiencing Dragon Ball as a game, where players can try their hands at a match imagined by the developers or create their own battle situation and share it with the world. The new trailer also reveals new additions to the playable character roster with Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct, Gohan (Adult), Super Saiyan 2, Golden Frieza, Bardock, Raditz, Goku Black, Zamasu, and Jiren, Full Power.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is available in the following editions:

The Standard Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the Standard Edition, three days of early access to the game, and the Season Pass, which contains more than 20 characters including characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima as well as the Shenron Summon that can unlock items. Early access to downloadable content characters is also included.

and Dragon Ball Daima as well as the Shenron Summon that can unlock items. Early access to downloadable content characters is also included. The Digital Ultimate Edition contains the Deluxe Edition content as well as the Ultimate Upgrade Pack which includes the Goku (Super) Costume with Power Pole, an Emote Voice Set, one Customisation item and two player card backgrounds. This edition also includes the possibility to summon Super Shenron to unlock items or characters.

The Collector’s Edition includes the content from the Digital Ultimate Edition along with an exclusive Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO diorama and a Metallic Bookmark.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO diorama and a Metallic Bookmark. The Premium Collector’s Edition, available exclusively on the Bandai Namco Store, includes all Collector’s Edition content as well as a SteelBook and four exclusive cards from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion Worlds.

