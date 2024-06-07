Skate Gets Pre-Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer - News

posted 31 minutes ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle during Summer Game Fest showcased pre-pre-alpha gameplay trailer for Skate.

The game will get its first playtest on consoles in the Fall.

View the gameplay trailer below:

