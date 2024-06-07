Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC in Early 2025 - News

SNK announced Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2025.

SNK’s beloved Fatal Fury series first hit the market in 1991, spearheading the fighting game boom of the 1990s that swept the industry thereafter. Garou: Mark of the Wolves (released in 1999) has, for some time, served as the franchise’s most recent installment. But that is all about to change: 26 years on, a brand-new entry—Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves—is set to arrive on the scene!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, plus a host of other battle systems even more robust than before. The game also breathes new life into the series by introducing two distinct control schemes (ensuring fun and excitement for newcomers and veterans alike) as well as other fresh features and elements.

The streets of South Town are a hotbed of action, wild dreams, and even wilder ambition. Here, at long last, a new legend is about to unfold…

