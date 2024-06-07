Alan Wake 2: Night Springs Expansion Launches Tomorrow, June 8 - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 5 minutes ago

Remedy Entertainment announced the Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion will launch tomorrow, June 8. The game will also be getting a physical release later this year.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into the world of Night Springs.

The first expansion for Alan Wake 2 brings three new episodes featuring some familiar characters as they experience the unexplainable. While similar to previously known characters, they are different—Night Springs versions of themselves.

Become the Time Breaker, manipulating time to rewrite your destiny. Embrace the cosmic mysteries as the North Star and unravel secrets that defy reason. Or channel your inner obsession as the Number One Fan, fighting the shadows in pursuit of truth and love.

Alan Wake 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles