The First Descendant Releases July 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Nexon and developer Nexon Games announced the free-to-play looter shooter, The First Descendant, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 2.

The announcement was made within a brand-new cinematic trailer, created in the recently updated Unreal Engine 5, which featured major Descendants dropping into the fight, coming face-to-face with new foes and meeting some new allies along the way. The latest trailer not only highlights the thrilling action and cooperative gameplay that players can experience, but it reveals new characters and bosses that will be introduced at launch and through post-launch updates.

With the July 2 launch date revealed, Nexon is gearing up to share full details soon; including launch elements and events. More details will be shared via media and creator previews before the launch.

After concluding its cross play Open Beta in September 2023, game producer Lee Beomjun and director Minseok Joo have been regularly sharing key development updates through Dev Talks and Dev Notes, including top-requested enhancements and game features like mission variety, user interface improvements and further optimized graphics. NEXON is excited to officially share the full title with players next month and will be sharing more launch details subsequently.

