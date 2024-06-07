Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Releases July 19 - News

Capcom announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 19. It is priced at for $49.99.

During the Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase, viewers were invited to dive deeper into the world of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess with a world premiere of brand-new gameplay and the reveal of the fast-approaching global release date of July 19, 2024, as well as additional platform support on Xbox One and PlayStation 4! Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will drop day one on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Cloud, and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the game are available now (Xbox, PlayStation, Steam).

In this unique, Japanese-inspired, and visually captivating game, players will play as the protagonist Soh to make sharp strategic decisions and use skillful dancing sword actions, while working with rescued villagers and the Maiden Yoshiro, to overcome the challenges ahead. During the day, explore the village and purge the defilement by rescuing villagers and wisely assigning them roles and positions to help attack the Seethe at night. During the night, the villagers will fight alongside Soh to protect Yoshiro from the swarm of Seethe. The trailer showcased the Spirit State and new gameplay with a Festering Seethe. When Soh runs out of health, Soh will enter a Spirit State where the player cannot fight and can only give commands to villagers to protect Yoshiro. The Festering Seethe will call forth swarms of Seethe, so cooperating with your villagers is a necessity. In both situations, players will be able to experience the intense merge of action and strategy. Face the formidable Festering Seethe, purge the village’s defilement, and return peace to the mountain.

Those who pre-order the game will receive exclusive in-game items, including the Mazo Talisman “Walking Basket” and “Astral Projection,” which can be equipped to Soh, as well as a digital mini artbook featuring never-before-seen concept art created for the game.

