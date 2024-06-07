Palworld: Sakurajima Update Releases June 27 - News

Developer Pocketpair announced the Sakurajima update for Palworld will launch on June 27.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read details on the update below:

This is the first major update for Palworld, introducing a wealth of new content and adventures on a new island: Sakurajima. Here are some highlights:

New Island: Sakurajima

A beautiful new island with diverse areas, including a Japanese-style environment with a shrine encircled by cherry blossoms, a mysterious swamp surrounded by giant mushrooms, a solemn and fantastical Eastern dungeon, and an eerie and ominous graveyard.

New Pals

Many completely new Pals will appear, as well as new subspecies of popular Pals such as Chillet and Katress. Lots of new skills will also make an appearance.

New Faction and Leader

The level cap for players and Pals will be raised! Equip diverse new weapons and battle new enemies. Also, a Hard Mode fight against the leaders of existing factions will be added.

Major Building Overhaul

Several restrictions on building have been eliminated and the maximum number of bases has been increased, allowing for more freedom in base construction. Many new building types, such as “Pillars,” “Glass Structures,” “Sulfur Mines,” and “Coal Mines,” will be added.

Strengthen your base… for there is a new raid as well!

New Stronghold: Oil Rig

A massive oil rig controlled by a powerful poaching group appears offshore! Engage in large-scale battles over valuable assets such as the new resource “Crude Oil.”

Arena

Player vs. player battles are finally here! Engage in epic battles featuring the Pals you have captured.

Xbox Dedicated Servers

Dedicated servers for Xbox players are finally available! Enjoy Palworld with Xbox players worldwide. Cross-play is also under development.

Palworld is available now for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

