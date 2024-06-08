Jason Blum Announces Blumhouse Games to Publish Indie Horror Games - News

Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum has announced new publisher Blumhouse Games that will focus on publishing horror indie games.

"We’re blown away by the teams who are creating our first slate of games, and truly couldn’t be more proud to partner with strong, independent game creators who are bringing unique ideas to the horror genre,” said Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood.

"Our upcoming titles represent standout storytelling, inventive play styles, and fresh approaches to scary stories, created by game developers who are deeply passionate about horror. We hope players see our collective love of the genre and indie creativity shine through our partners and our portfolio of games. Stay tuned for more to come.”

Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum added, "In many ways, Blumhouse Games feels like going back to our roots, with a focus on indie horror, pushing boundaries and elevating new, original stories. But this time fans can get in on the action, and immerse themselves in the Blumhouse world. I’m proud of the team and we hope this first slate of games will entertain, thrill and terrify players, and we will have more in store for fans soon."

Read details on the announced games that will be published by Blumhouse Games below:

Fear the Spotlight

A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight.

To launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC in 2024.

SLEEP AWAKE

From Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) comes a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future. In the last known city on Earth, people are disappearing in their sleep. Those who remain exist in a crisis of reckless experiments to keep awake. Katja must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces, and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, to save herself and those who rely upon her.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Dive into a unique first-person horror adventure where folklore and religion intertwine in a nightmarish version of Spain. Players will navigate a world steeped in eerie legends and sacred rituals, facing terrifying statues of saints that come to life. In a desperate fight for survival, the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition against the horrors that lurk around every corner.

In development for PC.

The Simulation

A never-before-seen horror game is the only evidence found at a crime scene. As a retired game designer hired to investigate the case, you find a hidden mode that plunges you into a rabbit hole of the unknown. As more obscure games are uncovered, cross the fourth wall of their worlds and delve deep into terrifying truths that transcend their own reality…

Grave Seasons

A charming pixelated farming and town simulation game where, amidst all the relationship building and crop harvesting, players must figure out which of the townsfolk is a supernatural serial killer. Uncover the hidden secrets of Ashenridge, find a way to stay one step ahead of the murderer… and maybe save the next victim.

Code Name: Project C

An ambitious game from the minds of Sam Barlow (Her Story, IMMORTALITY) and Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor, Infinity Pool). Prepare to have your mind broken by Half Mermaid’s most twisted vision yet.

In development for PC.

