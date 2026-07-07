Palworld Tops 40 Million Players - Sales

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Developer Pocketpair announced Palworld has surpassed 40 million Players.

"Over 40 million players have now enjoyed Palworld in the 2.5 years that have passed since the start of Early Access," said Pocketpair. "As a token of our gratitude to the Pal Tamers around the world who have supported us along this journey, we have released a special video retracing the game’s major updates so far."

Version 1.0 of the game is set to launch on July 10 as it will be leaving Early Access.

View the video below:

Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, and for the PlayStation 5 in September 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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