Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC Adds M. Bison, Terry, Mai, and Elena - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has announced Year 2 DLC for Street Fighter 6 will add M. Bison, Terry, Mai, and Elena.

M. Bison will launch this Summer, Terry from SNK's Fatal Fury series will release this Fall, Elena in Spring 2025, and Mai from Fatal Fury in Winter 2025.

View the Year 2 character reveal trailer below:

