RTS Battle Aces Gameplay Trailer Released

Uncapped Games during Summer Game Fest released the first gameplay trailer for the real-time strategy game, Battle Aces.

Prepare to experience a paradigm shift for PC RTS games, that allows players to build Unit Decks to personalize their playstyle before each match! Matches are limited to 10 minutes, making for intense battles, full of strategic depth at its highest levels of play.

Key Features:

Large scale battles in 1v1 or 2v2 game modes

Fast action combined with deep strategic gameplay

Extensive unit deck customization

Intuitive UI with seamless control of massive armies

