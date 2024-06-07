Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Releases September 3 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 4 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Unbroken Studios and Portkey Games announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3.

The game will also be available on day one as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game.

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles