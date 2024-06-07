Slitterhead Releases November 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Bokeh Game Studio announced the horror game, Slitterhead, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 8.

Set in the densely cluttered streets of 'Kowlong,' filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the 'Hyoki,' an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as 'Slitterheads' crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans.

Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, players must seek out allies among humans known as “Rarities,” infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki’s existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads.

