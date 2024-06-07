Batman: Arkham Shadow Releases This Fall - News

Publisher Oculus Studios and developer Camouflaj have announced Batman: Arkham Shadow will for Meta Quest 3 this Fall.

It’s the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is under attack by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees. As widespread rioting engulfs the city, Batman races to prevent this so-called “Day of Wrath,” but it all goes wrong.

Experience Gotham City like never before in this immersive, full-length entry in the Arkham franchise. Set roughly 2 years after the events of Batman: Arkham Origins, you’ll experience the origins of such iconic characters as The Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, and more.

