Hyper Light Breaker Releases in Early Access in Late Summer for PC

Publisher Arc Games and developer Heart Machine announced the roguelite action game, Hyper Light Breaker, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam in late Summer 2024.

"We’re thrilled to be a part of Summer Game Fest and reveal to millions of people around the world that Hyper Light Breaker will be releasing in Early Access later this summer," said Heart Machine founder and creative director Alx Preston.

"This trailer truly reflects all the progress our team has been making on Breaker, as the trailer gives a fresh look at the Overgrowth, co-op multiplayer gameplay and other never-before-seen footage. We are so grateful for the support from our community that’s been with us every step of the way. We can’t wait for you all to experience this world."

View the Summer Game Fest trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From Heart Machine, the award-winning team behind critically-acclaimed titles Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, comes Hyper Light Breaker, a new cooperative roguelite adventure set in the beloved Hyper Light Drifter universe. Hyper Light Breaker is a brand-new entry in the Hyper Light franchise, with a unique story fully realized in 3D for the first time.

Set decades prior to Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker has you take on the role of a Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth. Using a combination of fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, ranged weaponry and gadgets, players can expect to fight through and explore a wide array of procedurally-generated open worlds. Though you’ll start your journey trying to help the settlement, it’s clear that there’s something sinister in this long-forgotten land. Only through tenacity and rigorous exploration will you uncover the dark truths of the Crowns, The Abyss King and this brutal, eerie new landscape. Players can choose to play alone or with friends to explore open worlds, create new builds, rip through hordes and overcome the Crowns and the Abyss King.

Ever-Changing Worlds to Explore

A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and full 3D environments to explore.

A vast, ever-changing, procedurally generated world awaits with large scale open biomes and deep labyrinths.

Worlds are procedurally generated with unique layouts, enemies, loot and rewards leading to multiple playthroughs.

Traverse landscapes with incredible freedom with a variety of abilities; wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more.

Join the Breakers

Battle through the Overgrowth alone or as a team in online co-operative play.

Face hordes of enemies and brutal bosses in frenetic third-person combat.

Rise to increasing challenges stacking through every run.

Explore, Collect and Destroy

Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons, items and upgrades to create the ideal build for new runs.

Learn more about the Overgrowth from the fragmented memories of its mysterious defenders, the Crowns.

Bring back resources to help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey.

