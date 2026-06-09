The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Set for Summer 2026 - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

FromSoftware has announced The Duskbloods will be getting a closed network test in summer 2026.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In this new multiplayer action game, you’ll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities. Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood.

The Duskbloods will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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