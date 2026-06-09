Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Launches December 3 - News

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Square Enix announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on December 3.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the newest entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, players can discover, scout, and train an entire world of unforgettable creatures. From the iconic Slime to brand-new faces, every monster is a potential teammate and ally. Through the signature synthesis system, players can combine monsters to create entirely new companions, enabling a high level of customization and strategic depth in battle. With hundreds of monsters to discover, the thrill of meeting your next favorite monster begins here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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