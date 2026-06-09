All 3 Main Xenoblade Chronicles Games Getting Switch 2 Editions - News

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Nintendo has announced the three main Xenoblade Chronicles games will be getting Switch 2 Editions.

All three games will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second in docked mode, while handheld mode will run at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches today, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on July 30, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on December 3. Physical versions will release July 30, October 1, and December 3, respectively.

View a trailer below:

Read details below:

Experience the critically-acclaimed first game in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga in 4K resolution on compatible TVs and full HD in handheld mode, all at 60 fps. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features a host of new additions, such as a high-speed vehicle for traversing the game’s vast areas, new racing modes that let you earn in-game rewards, new equipment designs, and new voiceover added to the game’s Heart-to-Heart scenes.

An upgrade pack is also available for players who already have Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. What’s more, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will also receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions later this year!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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