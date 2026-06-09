Muramasa: Revenant Blades announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Marvelous and developer Vanillaware have announced Muramasa: Revenant Blades for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2027.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Vanillaware x Marvelous present an action RPG for the ages. Hack and slash your way through a world of restless spirits and Demon Blades. The tales of six fabled protagonists of Japan’s Genroku era, each with their own unique fighting style, are about to unfold.

The Ultimate Expression of the Demon Blades

An action RPG for the ages re-emerges better than ever, combining Muramasa Rebirth and the add-on Genroku Legends for the first time. Step into a stunning 4K world steeped in Japanese myth and culture, and take up your blade for refined 2D action and an elevated Muramasa experience.

Fluid and Frenetic Hack-and-Slash Action

From the mayhem-inducing swordplay of the Demon Blades to the masterful techniques and cunning tricks of a ninja–and even a horde of cats that will answer your beck and call?! Each protagonist wields their own fighting style to cut down the malevolent spirits and dastardly villains that block their path.

Six Protagonists, Six Mythical Tales

Deep in the Genroku period of Japan’s past, six protagonists fight through a land teeming with wickedness in the hopes of seizing control of their fates once and for all.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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