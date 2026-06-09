Kingdom Hearts IV Confirmed for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Square announced Kingdom Hearts IV is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft.

A release date has yet to be announced.

View the latest teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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