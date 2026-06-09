Kingdom Hearts IV Confirmed for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 2,532 Views
Square announced Kingdom Hearts IV is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft.
A release date has yet to be announced.
View the latest teaser trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Kingdom hearts 3 was a blast to play through. It was the first game i played on ps5, and the jump to 60 fps was massive. Although i loved final 7 remakes, i think i enjoyed the combat in kh3 more lol
Really surprised to see this show up at Nintendo's show but it makes sense with the earlier games coming to Switch. Will definitely be playing this on my PS5 though. Here hoping the stick to Disney worlds and not the 'real world'
Hearing remnants of known music tracks from earlier games in this announcement gave my bit of chills.
Man, having aged 25 years since KH1 is weird, series used to be about Sora Donald and Goofy journeying around Disney worlds, now Sora is fighting on his own in modern Tokyo?
Honestly, this "real world" depiction just reminds me of early Vs13 where things just kinda felt off. Gameplay needs to be good as the story has just fallen off completely now.
This is why I don't take the nostalgia bait. lol. I use to. Boy, did I use to. But after getting burned over and over and over again, I just realized what was happening and stopped. The games we loved in the past stay in the past along with our memories of them. They can be re-polished, updated, whatever. But they will never recapture the feelings you had when you played the originals. In order to do that, you'd need a time machine. Retro, as in playing the OG games on a CRT, is the closest you'll ever get... and even that falls short.