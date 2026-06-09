Xenoblade Genesis Announced for Switch 2 - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Xenoblade Genesis for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2027.

It is a new beginning for the Xenoblade series. More details will be shared in the future.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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