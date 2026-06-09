Onimusha: Way of the Sword Coming to Switch 2 on September 25 - News

/ 457 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Capcom announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the previously announced PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store versions on September 25.

View the Switch 2 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fight through bloodstained battlefields of intense swordplay action. Explore the historic Japanese capital of Edo-period Kyoto, twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice.

With every stage cloaked in mystery, danger and intrigue. Battle against monstrosities from the underworld known as Genma in a tale of dark fantasy.

Follow the tale of a samurai who wields the Oni Gauntlet, a mystical artifact that grants its bearer the power to slay Genma.

Through gritty, blood-soaked brawls, he searches for his reason to fight. What fate awaits at the end of his path?

The Protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi

An ardent samurai who arrives in Kyoto looking to prove that he is unmatched in the way of the sword. However, the path before him takes a strange and unexpected turn.

The protagonist of this game is a fierce young samurai, constantly moving from one bloody and gritty fight to the next. To cement this image of a striking samurai, Capcom has turned to none other than the late, iconic Japanese samurai movie legend Toshiro Mifune to star as the face model for this rendition of Miyamoto Musashi.

Action

Equipped with an Oni Gauntlet, Musashi is granted power beyond human limits. Besides giving him the strength needed to cut down the Genma, it also holds numerous other abilities, such as being able to absorb Genma souls and convert them into a power source to further enhance its wearer. But who is behind the voice that rings out from the gauntlet?

Genma

Usually found dwelling in the lowest depths of hell, the Malice enveloping Kyoto has brought these fiends into the world of the living. Their ceaseless atrocities have plunged the capital into a state of dread and panic.

Formidable Foes

In his battle against the Genma threat, Musashi will face powerful opponents whose martial prowess rivals his own. Will he triumph, or die trying? Bloody duels to the death await in the capital.

Setting

The game is set in Kyoto, home to countless shrines and temples, such as Kiyomizu-dera Temple. Twisted by Malice, the face of the capital starts to take on an eerie and foreboding appearance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles