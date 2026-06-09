Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC Adds Limited-Time Mario Content - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC will be getting limited-time content in collaboration with Super Mario Bros.

The event will be held in four waves, with the first wave starting today. Players who have beaten the main game and purchased the DLC can enjoy new outfits for Donkey Kong and Pauline inspired by Mario and Luigi, plus ? Blocks, Super Mushrooms, and more while participating in the event.

View a trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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