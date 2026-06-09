Final Fantasy Resonance Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,460 Views
Square Enix has announced the first HD-2D game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy Resonance, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on October 22.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Return to the pixel‑art world of Final Fantasy , evolved from its classic roots. Travel with companions bound by fate and call on Visions, echoes of beloved Final Fantasy characters, to aid you in battle to uncover the truth behind a force that threatens to bring everything to ruin.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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oh snap, this is the first FF game that actually interests me in decades. Only question is will it be of the quality of the SNES FF games.
Shocked nobody seems to be talking about this
Honestly looks generic for me. Nothing on this reads to me as Final Fantasy, more like "generic JRPG number 7 that we are putting Final Fantasy in the name to help with sales"
The idea of 2D-HD has been put around for a while for remake of 6 but this is based on a mobile game, while not directly related. It's never going to truely gain attraction as it's not a mainline series FF and is the 2D-HD style.
Honestly that last line is evident for me with them adding other FF leads into it in some way instead of letting it stand on it's own.
Because it's a remaster/remake of a 2015 mobile game.
Did not realized it was a remake of a Gacha game. Octopath 0 was good, hope this one is good too
Yeah Octopath ZERO on Switch 2 was an amazing remake of the mobile content, it was twice as good as I expected it would be. Best game of the year maybe? Game of the year for me so far. Amazing stuff.
This new FF Resonance game left me a bit cold, the visuals look great but the story had no impact here in the trailer at all.
Hope it is good but I'll hold judgement.
Still, we are eating good. 4 x HD-2D games per year? Wow that's a lot.