Final Fantasy Resonance Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Square Enix has announced the first HD-2D game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy Resonance, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on October 22.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to the pixel‑art world of Final Fantasy , evolved from its classic roots. Travel with companions bound by fate and call on Visions, echoes of beloved Final Fantasy characters, to aid you in battle to uncover the truth behind a force that threatens to bring everything to ruin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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