One Piece: Grand Gourmet Announced for Switch 2, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Kairosoft have announced restaurant management game, One Piece: Grand Gourmet, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch on October 23.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

One Piece comes to life as a restaurant management sim game!

As a new staff member, work alongside the Straw Hat Crew to turn the second location of the renowned Baratie floating restaurant into the greatest restaurant of the seas!

Dish Out a Signature Menu

Get inspired by characters’ ideas, choose your ingredients, and work with Sanji to cook delicious dishes. Arrange them into unique meal sets by adding different flourishes, then adventure to find even more recipes! From iconic series favorites like Water-Water Meat BBQ and Sea King Penne Gorgonzola to special creations that harness the powers of Devil Fruits, a treasure trove of dishes awaits.

Design A Tasteful Interior

Choose from over 200 furniture, building, and decorative items to make your restaurant uniquely yours! From dessert-themed Whole Cake Island pieces to futuristic Egghead items, the customization options are as vast as the sea. If a character likes your design, they may even become a regular!

Table for 400

From the Straw Hat Crew and beyond, over 400 One Piece characters appear as staff and customers in a spritely pixel style for the first time in a game! With so many characters, you’ll experience character events and special character interactions that can’t be found anywhere else.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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